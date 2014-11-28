LG G Watch is half price for Black Friday

LG has jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon with a pretty hefty discount on its LG G Watch wearable.

Over on the Google Play store, LG has knocked 50 per cent of the price, bringing the watch down from £159 to £79 in the UK. In the US, the device has been dropped to $99 - $130 off the list price. The price drop will run until December 1 while stocks last.

You can pick up the G Watch in either White Gold or Black Titan and it'll run with any device using Android 4.3 or higher.

The G Watch sports a 1.65-inch 280 x 280 IPS display with a 240ppi. In terms of power the G Watch is equipped with a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor and 512MB of RAM, plus there's 4GB of internal storage and a 400mAh battery. And now there's £80 knocked off the price as well.