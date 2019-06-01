Plusnet's £60 cashback offer makes it the best value fibre broadband deal around

To land yourself a cheap fibre broadband deal, usually you'll need to look around some of the lesser-known ISPs or wait around for one of those perfect sale periods, the Black Fridays and Amazon Prime Days of the world.

But for the next week, Plusnet is giving you the opportunity to get fibre speeds from a well-known internet provider at an affordable price tag. The offer starts at £23.99 a month and while that is already a great price, it gets better.

Thanks to a £60 cashback incentive Plusnet is throwing in, you're only effectively paying £20.65 a month. That makes this the cheapest fibre broadband package from a well-known broadband provider around right now

You can see this deal in full or take a look through our guide to the best broadband deals for everything else on the market.

This brilliant fibre broadband Plusnet deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £23.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 cashback

£23.99 is already a brilliant price for a fibre broadband deal, but then throw in that £60 cashback and this deal becomes excellent. Only a few smaller names in broadband like Hyperoptic can beat it, but even that's only available in 1% of the UK. Deal ends on June 6View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals

Want another affordable name in fibre without messing with cashback? Vodafone offers fast fibre speeds from as little as £22 per month. Or for the best value for money, BT could be worth your time. Offering not just fibre broadband but also a £110 pre-paid Mastercard, BT has gone big with incentives.

Not bothered about fibre speeds? Plusnet also has a ADSL package for just £17 a month, an incredibly cheap overall price. Or even cheaper, the lesser-known Onestream currently comes in at £14.99, an unbeatable price on broadband.