Toshiba Camileo Z100 full HD 3D camcorder unveiled

Toshiba has unleashed its first full HD 3D camcorder in the shape of the Toshiba Camileo Z100.

Not only can the camcorder capture dazzling (apparently) 3D, but it can also play it back on the 7.1cm glasses-free 3D touchscreen. Now that's multi-tasking.

The dual lens system also offers 8x digital zoom, full HD 2D capture (1920 x 1080 at 30fps) and can take still pictures up to 16MP.

The two CMOS image sensors are 5MP quality with back side illumination to boot.

Sadly there's no Wi-Fi on board the Z100, but you do have a mini-HDMI and Mini-USB 2.0 port to play with.

Although the Toshiba Camileo Z100 UK pricing is yet to be revealed, the camcorder will be hitting the UK in Q2 2012.