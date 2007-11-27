Developers get their hands on iPhone SDK

Apple has reportedly given some developers early access to the forthcoming software development kit (SDK), reports this morning suggest.

Last month, Steve Jobs announced that Apple would open up the Apple iPhone and Apple iPod touch to third-party developers in February 2008.

But according to 'reliable sources', Apple has already allowed certain companies access to an early version of the Apple iPhone SDK, Electronista reports.

The early SDK enables developers to create real software for use on the Apple iPhone and Apple iPod touch but there are still limitations as to what kind of programs can be developed at this stage.

The first developers to get access to Apple's SDK has apparently been using it for a few weeks already, and will be able to deliver complete applications much earlier than those developers who have to wait until February to get their hands on the Apple SDK.