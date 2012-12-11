Sky Go hits Google Nexus 7 and other Android devices

Christmas has come early for a few more Android owners as Sky Go is now compatible with a host of new devices, including the Google Nexus 4 and 7.

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play, is now supported on Jelly Bean (Android 4.1 and 4.2), provided you're running the OS on a compatible handset.

Just as we reported in early November, the HTC One Series is first in line with the HTC Desire X, HTC One X, HTC One XL, HTC One S, HTC One V all now able to run the app.

The other newly Sky-Go-compatible devices are: the Google Nexus 4, Google Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy S3 LTE, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Note 2, Sony Xperia S, Sony Xperia T and the LG 4X HD.

About time

Many Sky-loving Android owners were very irate to discover that only a handful of HTC and Samsung handsets could run the mobile TV app while any and all iOS equivalents were happily streaming away.

However, we're not expecting to see Sky Go get an imminent Windows Phone or Surface release; Sky told us that it's waiting for devices to "reach scale" which is business speak for "become popular" before it'll bring out a compatible app.