Rumored iPhone 5SE might be the iPhone 6C you were hoping for

Apple won't release a 4-inch iPhone 6C, according to a new report. Instead, it will launch a special edition, upgraded iPhone 5S.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors of an upgraded iPhone 5S model (supposedly launching around April 2016), but a new report from 9to5Mac details the specs we might end up seeing in the possible iPhone '5SE' model.

According to sources speaking to the website, Apple is basically putting the hardware from an iPhone 6 inside the smaller body of the 5S.

That means we'll be seeing NFC to utilize Apple Pay and an A8 processor, as well as an 8-megapixel camera, 1.2-megapixel front-snapper, and similar styling to the iPhone 6.

Interestingly, Live Photos will be available while 3D Touch will be absent – likely so that users can get new features without competing against the newer iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Of course, as with most rumors, we suggest taking this with a grain of salt. Still, if Apple does end up releasing a new 4-inch handset, the updated specs seem likely, and the 5SE would also likely take the spot of the current iPhone 5S and its price point of about $450 (£379, AU$749).