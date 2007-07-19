Trending

Samsung launches 5MP SGH-G600 cameraphone

Quad-band GSM slider handset to appeal to fashionistas

Last week, we speculated on what Samsung might have up its sleeve ahead of the global launch of its latest handset last night. Now we know - it's a very good-looking, super-thin, 5-megapixel cameraphone.

Samsung showed off the Samsung G600, a quad-band GSM slider handset that's only 14.9mm thick, at swanky London club Soho House last night. Its most notable feature is its 5-megapixel camera, which boasts a number of photographic features including light adjustments, editing tools, and panorama/mosaic display. 5x digital zoom and LED flash completes the package.

There's also a 2.2-inch QVGA screen, an FM radio, music player supporting MP3 and WMA files, microSD support, stereo Bluetooth, 2.0 USB and Samsung's re-sized web browsing. It offers only 2.5G but has EDGE support for quicker web browsing.

The Samsung G600's high 5-megapixel count puts it against other high-end handsets such as the LG KG920 , the Nokia N95 , and the Sony Ericsson K850i .

"With slim lines and a sleek design, the Samsung G600 incorporates a sophisticated, stylish and compact product that will appeal to both fashionistas and tech-savvy professionals of all ages," said Mark Mitchinson, director of Samsung Mobile UK and Ireland.

The Samsung SGH-G600 will be available in August on most networks, with a 1GB microSD card thrown in with the handset.

