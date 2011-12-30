LG Intel Android phone to arrive at CES?

Rumours on Friday suggest that Intel's first venture into the smartphone business will take place at CES with the launch of an LG Android phone.

The Korean Times has it on good authority from sources at both companies that the eagerly-awaited phones boasting the new Medfield SoC will arrive at the Las Vegas tech show.

"LG Electronics will produce Intel's first Android smartphones that use Intel's own mobile platform. The device will be shown at the CES," according to an unnamed 'top-ranking' executive at LG.

Otellini on hand

Intel's top man in Korea Lee Hee-sung told the publication that company CEO Paul Otellini will take to the stage to reveal the device, which could go on sale as soon as March.

He said: "Intel's chief executive Paul Otellini will release Intel's first Android smartphone using our own platform at the CES."

An Intel/LG partnership would represent a second attempt from the company's to forge a partnership based around Google's Android smartphone platform.

The pair announced an Android device as CES last year which was later canned due to a perceived lack of marketability.

CES gets underway on January 9th at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Via: Korea Times, TechCrunch