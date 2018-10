Here are the various emotions that you will go through when watching LG's latest ad for the LG G Flex:

Boredom, dismay, disbelief, ABJECT HORROR, what is that? is that a... no, wait, it's a mouth, dismay, confusion, dismay, why's he putting the ear to his ear and the mouth to his mouth?, more dismay, sick in your mouth, dismay, dismay, dismay.

We're starting an online petition to have the whole thing killed with fire, who's with us?

