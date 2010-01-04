LG 15-inch OLED TV Sony rival on sale now

LG's long awaited OLED TV has finally launched, although it doesn't have a name yet and will only be available in Korea for now.

It will cost the equivalent of £1,500, which is cheaper than Sony's XEL-1 OLED TV, and has a four inch larger screen size at 15-inch.

The TV has been given its own promotional push in Korea, where it's just giving it the title "OLED TV", so this could be only a test run for the big push, although it did confirm it would be releasing the 15-inch version in December 2009.

On the radar

But the company has been showing off OLED TVs since CES last year, and in September confirmed to TechRadar that it will be looking at larger OLED TVs soon too.

Either way, it's a long time coming - Sony was the first to the OLED TV game back in 2007 and nobody has stepped up to the plate to offer an alternative as yet, with most citing the high cost of production as a barrier.

Check out the video below to see the TV in action in a store in Seoul.

Via OLED-info