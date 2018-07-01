The best iPhone 5S deals in July 2018

It's been long replaced by the iPhone SE as Apple's go to budget handset, but if you're looking for the cheapest iPhone on the market then you have to check out iPhone 5S deals before committing to your purchase.

Apple is no longer producing iPhone 5S handsets, and so it's no longer available on contract brand new from any of the major networks.

But that doesn't mean you can't still get one. Refurbished models come on to the market from time to time (although their prices don't look too good) and there are still plenty of retailers stocking the 5S handset only, and for well less than £200. So you could easily buy it SIM-free and then get hold of a cheap SIM only deal to put in it.

This will give you much more flexibility than getting it on contract anyway. We've built a dedicated comparison chart below showing all the best unlocked iPhone 5S prices, or hit the 'Handsets' tab at the top of the first table.

iPhone 5S review and key specs

Still great after all these years...

Weight: 112g | Dimensions: 123 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 10.3.2 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 640 x 1136 resolution | CPU: Dual-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 1560mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Powerful 64-bit core

Touch ID is a real step up

Excellent camera

Battery life could be longer

iPhone 5S debuted Apple's newfangled fingerprint sensor and 64-bit processor three years ago, and it's still a viable smartphone for anyone on a budget. It's held up well enough with a good camera and iOS 11 software update - just don't expect the specs of the iPhone X!

Read Techradar's full iPhone 5S review here