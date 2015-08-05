EE is recalling some of its Power Bars due to fire risk

EE is recalling a number of its Power Bar portable chargers over risk of overheating.

All Power Bars with the model number E1-06 are being recalled, after EE identified that this particular batch poses a fire risk. If your Bar has any other number on, the company says you're safe.

If you do have an E1-06 model (written on the side of the Bar) then EE says you should immediately unplug it from any handset or mains.

You should then return it to your local EE store - you'll be issued with a replacement at a later date. EE's also suspended its swap program while it investigates the problem.

"It's our intention to replace these chargers once we've completed our investigations; we'll be in touch once these have been concluded," said EE. "We're really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Just a few days ago, a medical student burned her hands after her Power Bar exploded while charging her laptop. We suspect this recall isn't a coincidence.

EE's full guidelines can be found here.