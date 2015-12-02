Arty puzzler Monument Valley goes free on iOS

Popular iPhone and iPad puzzle game Monument Valley has gone free on those platforms - following an earlier switch to free on Android.

The Escher-inspired title was first released last year and has since seen several expansion packs released (which you still have to pay for).

The game's popularity jumped earlier this year when it was revealed that it was a favourite of Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood in the third series of Netflix hit House of Cards.

If you want to join the fun, you can download it now from the app store.

Via The Verge.