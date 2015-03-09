LG G4 could bring next level of Android with super sharp display

Two separate pieces of evidence point to a couple of nice new features on the LG G4: the rumored Android 5.1 update and a quad-HD resolution display.

The two sources, a Sprint user agent profile page and an html5test result spotted by MyLGphones, paint a picture of the next LG flagship, which is expected to launch in April.

As previous reports predicted, LG skipped the opportunity to unveil the G4 at this month's massive MWC 2015 conference, likely opting instead for the less announcement-crowded month of April (or possibly May)

If all the clues that have piled up so far pan out, the LG G4 will turn up sporting Android 5.1 Lollipop, a quad-HD display, a Snapdragon 810 chip, 3GB of memory, 16GB or 32GB of storage, a 16-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), and 4K video capabilities.

Via Softpedia