Apple trickles out iPhone 3.1.3 update

Apple has announced a teeny upgrade to the iPhone OS - meaning a few improvements to the platform.

Well, we say improvements, but these will mostly be Japanese-speaking, battery-watching third-party application lovers.

We're still waiting for iPhone OS 3.2, and 4.0 in the near future, but for now this will have to do as a little upgrade snackette.

Riddle me this

If you couldn't have guessed it from our cryptic clue, the new update features the following:

Improved accuracy of reported battery level in iPhone 3GS

Resolved issue where some third party apps would not launch at times

Fixed bug that may cause an app to crash when using the Japanese Kana keyboard

The update will come as usual to 'normal' iPhone users, but if you're one of them naughty jailbreakers, hold fire until the hacker community gets it paws on it.