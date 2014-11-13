Apparently, Apple thinks a lot of you are going to buy its Watch

According to a new report it looks like Apple is expecting a lot of people to buy Apple Watch. When Apple announced its wearable, it clearly had a lot of confidence, and it sounds like it's putting its money where its mouth is.

Chip suppliers that are involved with providing the parts for the Apple Watch have apparently been given orders for around 30 to 40 million units, according to DigiTimes

Because of its small size, Apple has designed a custom system-in-package chip, which fits the whole of the Apple Watch's architecture onto a single chip.

With Apple ordering 30 to 40 million chips, it looks like it is expecting to shift that many Apple Watches when the wearable launches in 2015.

That's a heck of a lot of units, but whille there has been some interest in the Apple Watch, will it really be that much of a hit? Apple certainly thinks so, but only time will tell.