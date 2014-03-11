Android 4.4 is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3

Good news for Samsung fans - your shiny device is about to get better with a chocolatey dose of Android 4.4.2.

The update is rolling out today for unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3, while if you're on Three you may also be getting the update soon, as forum members on

Android Central

who are on the Three network have reported getting it on their Galaxy Note 3s.

Incoming Android

Some users already have the update while others are still waiting, so keep an eye on your phone today if you don't have it yet.

There's no news on when other networks will roll out KitKat, but hopefully they'll soon follow.

The update is an OTA file, with sizes ranging from 300MB to 400MB, and it brings the KitKat features you'd expect, like lock screen album art and support for native cloud printing, along with some minor visual changes such as white notification bar icons.