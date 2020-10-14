Philips Ambilight TVs are seeing huge savings this Prime Day, as always

Sometimes, a good TV isn't enough. Sometimes, you need that extra little something to spice up your living room – and Philips Ambilight just might be it.

Ambilight is the proprietary smart lighting tech used in a host of Philips TVs, which projects colors onto the wall behind your television to add some much-needed ambience. This Prime Day 2020, though, a number of Ambilight TVs are seeing sizeable discounts that may just persuade you into trying the technology out. (Not in the UK? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

Starting at just £419 for the cheapest model, at a 43-inch size, up to a mere £599 for a 65-inch upgrade, there's a host of shapes and prices on offer – and all of them offer three-sided Ambilight for a color light show.

You won't get quite the advanced picture quality of the Philips OLED 754, or its more premium OLED 804 and OLED 805 siblings, but as LCD TVs go, you could do a lot worse than these.

Today's best Philips Ambilight TV deals

The Android smart TV operating system used by Philips isn't the best around, but it's sufficient, and you'll get good app support here – even if the interface isn't the easiest to navigate at times. For something smoother, you'll want webOS (used by LG TVs) or Tizen (Samsung TVs).

More 4K TV deals

Looking for more 4K TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.