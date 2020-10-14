Philips Ambilight TVs are seeing huge savings this Prime Day, as always

Sometimes, a good TV isn't enough. Sometimes, you need that extra little something to spice up your living room – and Philips Ambilight just might be it.
Ambilight is the proprietary smart lighting tech used in a host of Philips TVs, which projects colors onto the wall behind your television to add some much-needed ambience. This Prime Day 2020, though, a number of Ambilight TVs are seeing sizeable discounts that may just persuade you into trying the technology out. (Not in the UK? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)
Starting at just £419 for the cheapest model, at a 43-inch size, up to a mere £599 for a 65-inch upgrade, there's a host of shapes and prices on offer – and all of them offer three-sided Ambilight for a color light show.
You won't get quite the advanced picture quality of the Philips OLED 754, or its more premium OLED 804 and OLED 805 siblings, but as LCD TVs go, you could do a lot worse than these.
Today's best Philips Ambilight TV deals
Philips 65-inch 4K TV with Ambilight:
£775 £599 at Amazon
Another 2019 Philips TV, the 65PUS6814/12 is a sleek, silver-rimmed television with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and even Atmos audio. You'll get a notable £150 discount for Prime Day.View Deal
Philips 43-inch 4K TV with Ambilight:
£500 £419 at Amazon
This compact Philips television from 2019 offers 4K HDR and support for HDR10+, with the Android TV operating system. It works with Alexa devices, too!View Deal
Philips 55-inch 4K TV with Ambilight:
£799 £678 at Amazon
There's a hefty discount 40% going on this 55-inch 4K TV, with HDR10+ support and three-sided Ambilight.View Deal
The Android smart TV operating system used by Philips isn't the best around, but it's sufficient, and you'll get good app support here – even if the interface isn't the easiest to navigate at times. For something smoother, you'll want webOS (used by LG TVs) or Tizen (Samsung TVs).
