Paramount Plus UK: When does it launch? How much does it cost? Is there a free trial?

Today (June 22), Paramount Plus launches in the UK for the first time.

The streaming service has been live since March 2021 in the US and has thus far been rolled out across Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, and Finland, but it has taken until now to come to the UK.

By the end of 2022, Paramount has stated it hopes its service will be in 60 countries. It ended 2021 with 32.8 million subscribers, and the company is aiming to hit 100 million by 2024, allowing it to compete with Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus.

In preparation for the streaming service's launch in the UK, we've put together two comprehensive guides to what's on Paramount Plus, one is a exhaustive look at the best Paramount Plus shows and the other is a comprehensive guide to the best Paramount Plus movies. We recommend you get stuck right in...

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

You can purchase the service for £6.99 per month or £69.90 for the year.

The service will be available to access on desktop browser, mobiles, TVs and via the Paramount Plus app. As well as this, the streaming service will also be available on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria in 2022. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount Plus included at no extra cost.

Is there a free trial?

Indeed there is, but it's a quick one. You can get a free trial for seven days, so maybe time it up for the weekend to make sure you as much as you can from your free trial.

What is coming to Paramount Plus in the near future?

Among the streaming service's European projects are a team-up with Hans Rosenfeldt, creator of The Bridge and Marcella, who has been snared to create a new drama. He will adapt The Burning Girls, a CJ Tudor novel about a village haunted by a dark past.

British acting legend Kenneth Branagh is is booked to lead a starry adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow, which is based on the Amor Towles novel of the same name. A period drama set in 1922 at the height of communism, Branagh will play Count Alexander Rostov who, after being named an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, is put on trial.

In addition, a TV remake of Sexy Beast, Jonathan Glazer's classic British drama which starred Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley as warring veteran criminals, is coming, too.

Paramount's service will also arrive with a host of in-depth documentaries, including a lavish look at fashion houses Gucci, Versace, and Burberry.

Happy watching.