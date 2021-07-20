Oppo’s latest wireless earbuds are another cheap Airpods Pro rival

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has announced a successor to its excellent Enco Free true wireless earbuds – offering yet another cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro .

The Oppo Enco Free2 earbuds have been designed in partnership with Danish audio brand Dynaudio, and will combine active noise cancellation (ANC), 30 hours of battery life and IP54 dust and water-resistance to provide an affordable option to those in the market for a competent pair of earbuds that don’t break the bank.

The design of the Enco Free2 earbuds remains almost identical to their predecessors, too, taking clear inspiration from Apple’s noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to offer style as well as sound quality.

Oppo says its latest wireless earbuds will also analyse users’ unique hearing profiles to create a tailor-made setup, while a Transparency Mode – of the sort found in the AirPods Pro – will offer the option to hear ambient sound while on-the-go.

As for more basic features, the Enco Free2 earbuds will sport touch controls, smart pause and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and come in either black or white designs.

What’s more, at just £89, they’re around 25% cheaper than Apple’s original AirPods (which are now regularly discounted to around £125), and only slightly pricier than Oppo’s budget earbuds model, the Enco Air (which retail for £69).

Leading the charge

Alongside the launch of its new earbuds, though, Oppo also announced the latest addition to its smart charging ecosystem – the Oppo AirVOOC.

Designed to be future-proof for its upcoming devices, the AirVOOC boasts 45W wireless charging and, Oppo says, can fully charge the brand’s latest flagship smartphone, the Find X3 Pro , in just 82 minutes.

It’ll also independently switch to Quiet Mode during night time and can charge through cases up to 2 mm in thickness, so don’t expect to be kept awake by the audible hum of your phone charger.

The AirVOOC charger retails for £69.00 and, as with the Enco Free2 earbuds, is available now from OPPO’s e-store and Amazon.