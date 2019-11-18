Oppo's Black Friday deals slash a third off some of the best phones of 2019

Some Black Friday deals are worth waiting until the 'official' deals date of November 29 for, others are worth jumping on as soon as possible. Oppo has just unveiled a sale that definitely belongs in the latter category, slashing the prices of some of the best phones released in 2019 to levels that are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday itself.

Oppo is one of the big phone stories of 2019. Although it technically started selling phones in the west before 2019, it was during this year that it released the Oppo Reno series of smartphones, impressive mid-range devices characterised by the iconic pop-up 'shark fin' that houses the front-facing camera.

With the following deals we've linked to Amazon, where Oppo is running the Black Friday deal, but if you prefer the discounts are also available over at Carphone Warehouse.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £459

As of writing, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sits at eighth spot on our list of the best phones available right now; its novel pop-up section, fantastic cameras and beautiful screen make it a great phone. For a whopping third off, this is probably the cheapest a phone from that list will get all year.

Oppo Reno Z: at Amazon | SIM-free | £299 £199

The Oppo Reno Z is one of the best phones of the year for people on a budget, bringing many of the features (and the lovely design) of the Reno 10x Zoom to a more affordable model. It's now a third off, bringing the budget device even closer to your pocket.

Oppo Reno: at Amazon | SIM-free | £449 £279

This price cut, of nearly 40%, brings the cost of an Oppo Reno down to budget smartphone levels, so you can get yourself a shark-fin pop-up without breaking the bank. This is also one of the cheapest prices you'll get for a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

Oppo RX17 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £449 £249

The biggest saving you'll find as part of Oppo's Black Friday sale is £200 off the Oppo RX17 Pro, and while the phone saw this discount roughly a week before the others as part of this sale, that's no reason not to grab it. This is a low price for three decent rear cameras, super-speedy charging and more.

Oppo RX17 Neo: at Amazon | SIM-free | £279 £159

The cheapest phone in Oppo's sale is the RX17 Neo. It's a decent budget Android smartphone, but at this price if you don't need an amazingly advanced device, it'll certainly be a great phone for you.

The latter two of those three smartphones try to find the perfect blend of 'stock Android phone' and a pinch of Oppo's DNA, and the first is very similar to the Reno 10x Zoom, just with specs that are a small downgrade.