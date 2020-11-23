One of the Xiaomi's best cheap phones is even cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday deals

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is one of the company's most recent cheaper phones, and we've praised this handset for its stellar battery life and powerful camera considering the cost of this handset.

The Redmi Note 9 usually costs around £179 in the UK, but today the price has been dropped to £99 in the UK. The larger storage variant is more expensive, but it has also had a discount today.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best deals for your region.

This deal is for the Amazon prices you can see below where the handset is now on sale for the foreseeable future over the Black Friday deals period. That said, it could sell out at any moment so if you're desperate for a new cheap phone opt for one of these.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 64GB: £179 £99 at Amazon

The Redmi brand consistently puts out good affordable smartphones, and the Note 9 is no different. The 6.53-inch screen works well, the chipset is good enough for most and there's a powerful quad camera on the rear that is arguably the best at this price point.

View Deal