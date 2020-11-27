One of the world's best smartwatches hits its lowest price ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon has cut £70 off the smart and powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G for Black Friday, bringing its price down to just £369. That's an amazing deal for a device that's currently sitting at second place in our guide to the best smartwatches, just below the latest Apple Watch.
It's a great-looking watch, and in our review we found it as well built inside as out. Its rotating bezel interface is a joy to use, making navigating through the many menus and tools effortless. Its screen is bright and vivid, and it's packed with fitness features to help to stay active and achieve your training goals.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals near you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm 4G:
£439 £369 at Amazon (save £70)
If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you can find it with various discounts for 4G and non-4G versions in different colours. We currently rank this as the best smartwatch, and money off makes it an even better buy in the Amazon Black Friday deals.
Mystic Silver:
£399 £339 | Mystic Bronze 4G: £439 £369 | Mystic Bronze: £399 £339View Deal
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a slimmer, lighter device than its predecessor, and this deal applies to the 41mm version, which is particularly streamlined and discreet.
Apps load quickly thanks to the watch's 1GB RAM, and there's 4GB storage free for your own apps and music (the preinstalled apps take up the other half of its 8GB total space). This is the 4G version, so simply slot in a SIM and you'll also have an internet connection so you can make calls and use online features anywhere, without your phone.
It's not quite the perfect smartwatch (battery life could be better, and but it's very close, and the best one around if you prefer a round faced wearable to the square Apple Watch.
If you're outside the UK, here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals near you.
- Check out the best Fitbit deals this Black Friday