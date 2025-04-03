The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at Amazon – just $10 off its lowest-ever price

While the best Android smartwatches from Samsung are routinely given massive discounts, good Pixel Watch 3 discounts are hard to come by, which is what makes this excellent deal at Amazon so enticing.

Right now, you can grab the Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $289.99 at Amazon US. That's 17% ($60) off the list price, and just $10 shy of the Black Friday price we saw last year. This deal applies to the smaller 41mm version, but there's a similar discount on the 45mm version, now just $339.99 instead of $399.99, again at Amazon.

You'll also find savings on the LTE model so you can use cellular service even when you don't have your phone, again discounted by $60 on each model.

Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon If you want the larger model with a bigger screen and slightly better battery life, you can also save $60 (15%) on that model. Again, this is just $10 shy of the price we last saw on this model at Black Friday, so not to be sniffed at.

In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we gave big marks for the continuation of the sleek, classic Pixel Watch design and the optimizations in Wear OS that take advantage of the larger display.

It's great to have two sizes of Pixel Watch to choose from, both of which are discounted here.

US customers can now benefit from Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which rolled out to the Pixel Watch 3 last month. It can alert emergency services and bystanders in case of a cardiac arrest, getting you life-saving medical intervention faster and drastically increasing your chances of survival.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 3 delivers a 320ppi AMOLED display, GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life (24 if you use the always-on display), and IP68 water resistance.

While it's not perfect, the Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now and a perfect companion to Google's Pixel Watch range. So if you're not fussed about waiting around for the Pixel Watch 4 later this year, this could be the deal for you.