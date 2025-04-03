The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at Amazon – just $10 off its lowest-ever price
Starting at $289
While the best Android smartwatches from Samsung are routinely given massive discounts, good Pixel Watch 3 discounts are hard to come by, which is what makes this excellent deal at Amazon so enticing.
Right now, you can grab the Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $289.99 at Amazon US. That's 17% ($60) off the list price, and just $10 shy of the Black Friday price we saw last year. This deal applies to the smaller 41mm version, but there's a similar discount on the 45mm version, now just $339.99 instead of $399.99, again at Amazon.
You'll also find savings on the LTE model so you can use cellular service even when you don't have your phone, again discounted by $60 on each model.
Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals
This is the best discount we've seen on the Pixel Watch in 2025, with $60 off the 41mm version – now just $289 and only $10 off this model's lowest-ever price. Get 24-hour battery life, heart rate monitoring, and more.
If you want the larger model with a bigger screen and slightly better battery life, you can also save $60 (15%) on that model. Again, this is just $10 shy of the price we last saw on this model at Black Friday, so not to be sniffed at.
In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we gave big marks for the continuation of the sleek, classic Pixel Watch design and the optimizations in Wear OS that take advantage of the larger display.
It's great to have two sizes of Pixel Watch to choose from, both of which are discounted here.
US customers can now benefit from Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which rolled out to the Pixel Watch 3 last month. It can alert emergency services and bystanders in case of a cardiac arrest, getting you life-saving medical intervention faster and drastically increasing your chances of survival.
Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 3 delivers a 320ppi AMOLED display, GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life (24 if you use the always-on display), and IP68 water resistance.
While it's not perfect, the Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now and a perfect companion to Google's Pixel Watch range. So if you're not fussed about waiting around for the Pixel Watch 4 later this year, this could be the deal for you.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak all but confirms the return of the Classic model
Garmin Vivoactive 6: 7 upgrades and changes over the old model