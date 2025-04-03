The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at Amazon – just $10 off its lowest-ever price

Deals
By published

Starting at $289

Pixel Watch 3 on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss
(Image credit: Google)

While the best Android smartwatches from Samsung are routinely given massive discounts, good Pixel Watch 3 discounts are hard to come by, which is what makes this excellent deal at Amazon so enticing.

Right now, you can grab the Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $289.99 at Amazon US. That's 17% ($60) off the list price, and just $10 shy of the Black Friday price we saw last year. This deal applies to the smaller 41mm version, but there's a similar discount on the 45mm version, now just $339.99 instead of $399.99, again at Amazon.

You'll also find savings on the LTE model so you can use cellular service even when you don't have your phone, again discounted by $60 on each model.

Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm
Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

This is the best discount we've seen on the Pixel Watch in 2025, with $60 off the 41mm version – now just $289 and only $10 off this model's lowest-ever price. Get 24-hour battery life, heart rate monitoring, and more.

View Deal
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

If you want the larger model with a bigger screen and slightly better battery life, you can also save $60 (15%) on that model. Again, this is just $10 shy of the price we last saw on this model at Black Friday, so not to be sniffed at.

View Deal

In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we gave big marks for the continuation of the sleek, classic Pixel Watch design and the optimizations in Wear OS that take advantage of the larger display.

It's great to have two sizes of Pixel Watch to choose from, both of which are discounted here.

US customers can now benefit from Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which rolled out to the Pixel Watch 3 last month. It can alert emergency services and bystanders in case of a cardiac arrest, getting you life-saving medical intervention faster and drastically increasing your chances of survival.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 3 delivers a 320ppi AMOLED display, GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life (24 if you use the always-on display), and IP68 water resistance.

While it's not perfect, the Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now and a perfect companion to Google's Pixel Watch range. So if you're not fussed about waiting around for the Pixel Watch 4 later this year, this could be the deal for you.

See more Smartwatch Deals
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smartwatches
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 front

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak all but confirms the return of the Classic model

Garmin vivoactive

Garmin Vivoactive 6: 7 upgrades and changes over the old model
Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Graphics Card

Amazon adds new benefit to Prime subscription that gives members a better chance of buying an Nvidia RTX 5000 or AMD RX 9070 GPU
See more latest
Most Popular
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy has a massive TV sale ahead of the Final Four: shop big-screen TVs from $259.99
Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on a blue background
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 – some pre-orders live now, and all the latest info
Google Pixel 9 Pro on orange background with big savings text overlay
Visible Wireless just hit us with its best Pixel 9 deal ever – get $300 off any device with this handy code
Beats Studio Buds Plus in Transparent with pink background and lowest price text
Our best-rated Beats earbuds just dropped back to a record-low price
JBL Go 4 portable speaker in blue on cyan background with price cut sign
This cheap JBL portable speaker is a bargain at under $40 on Amazon
Two Dell laptops on a yellow background
Dell launches a huge spring sale with up to $400 off – I've picked the 4 best laptop deals
Walmart Big Savings sale 2025
Walmart's huge spring sale is still live – 21 deals I'd buy on grills, TVs, vacuums, and laptops before they're gone
OM System OM-3 mirrorless camera in the hand, no lens attached
The stunning retro OM System OM-3 has just received its first price-cut with this easy-to-miss deal at Adorama
Geekom A8 mini on a purple background the techradar logo and the text BIG SAVINGS
The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
It's your last chance to get a highly-rated OLED TV for a ridiculously cheap price