One of Samsung's cheapest 5G phones is now under £400 with a free speaker

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market, and a new discount directly from the manufacturer has meant it's an even better price than we've seen before.

This new deal knocks over £42 off the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, and it bundles in a free Harman Kardon Citation One speaker that would normally cost you £179 if you were to buy it separately. It also comes with a six month free Spotify Premium subscription.

We may see this phone become even cheaper over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but if you're desperate for a new Samsung phone now this could be a great choice for you. Not in the UK? Check the bottom of this article for prices in your region.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G deal

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G with Harmon Kardon Citation One: £429 £386.10 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, four rear cameras with a 48MP main one, decent Exynos 980 chipset, large 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 10. This version works on 5G and 4G networks but is a little pricier than its 4G version as a result.

We praised the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for its OLED screen, the continued use of a headphone jack and an all-round strong design. That said, there were some issues such as we didn't find it to be the most powerful phone in this price range.

If you're looking for a top-end cheaper phone, you may want to look elsewhere but if you're after a cheaper 5G handset with the Samsung branding you'll be sure to enjoy what's on offer here.

If you're looking for any other phones, be sure to head back to TechRadar over the coming weeks as we're expecting a whole variety of Black Friday phone deals in the coming weeks.