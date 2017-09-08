O2 will now fix your broken screen for free with some two year contracts

Breaking your phone's screen is one of the worst things to happen when you're tied into a two year long contract, so UK phone network O2 is now offering you one screen replacement when yours breaks.

From today certain contracts on O2 will offer you that new screen once you've broken it.

The offer is available on 24 month, 30GB+ contracts for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and OnePlus 5 - which narrows down the scheme's effectiveness quite a bit.

O2's cheapest 30GB, 24 month contract for an eligible handset sees you pay £89.99 up front and then £58 per month for the OnePlus 5.

That's a total of £1,481.99 over two years and considering you can buy the OnePlus 5 SIM free for £449, the free screen replacement appears to only benefit those with deep pockets.

What about iPhone?

It's not gone unnoticed that none of Apple's iPhone handsets have made it into O2's screen replacement scheme, although the network does state "further devices may be added in the future."

We've got our fingers crossed the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will be included when they launch on September 12, but we'll first have to wait and see if O2 will be stocking them.

O2 has also confirmed this won't work for existing contracts, so if you bought a OnePlus 5 in the last few months you won't be able to make use of this offer. A spokesperson for O2 said, "At the moment the service is available for new customers or customers that upgrade to a relevant tariff.”

This new offer comes a few weeks after the network axed its popular £1 lunch O2 Priority deal, so this may be a way of making it up to those customers that are disappointed.

If you're particularly worried about your screen breaking, you may want to wait until the Moto Z2 Force is released later this month as it comes with an unbreakable screen.