Now TV's Game of Thrones offer is ending soon if you're planning a mega binge

The final episode of Game of Thrones' final season has just landed and this Now TV deal must end soon too. With this Entertainment pass you can get three months of access for just £17.99.

This grants you access to hundreds of box sets found on the Sky service including every single episode of the previous seven seasons of Game of Thrones. And if you've fancied catching up on the entire series for a while now, we've got something of a challenge for you as seasons 1-7 will sadly be leaving Now TV in just 11 days' time. We reckon you can smash through the lot in that much time though. If you start now.

Season eight is sticking around until June 19 though, so you've plenty of time to watch and rewatch every episode as we bid George's saga a fond farewell. Sign up via the link below and you could be watching Game of Thrones (plus a huge haul of other TV box sets), just minutes from now.

Now TV 3-month Entertainment pass | £17.99

Now's TV's Entertainment pass offers Sky's hottest TV content at a ridiculously low price and with no contract tying you down either. After the three months are up, the pass auto-renews at just £7.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time if you don't want to continue the service. With so many other shows to enjoy that you won't find on Netflix or Amazon Prime though, you'll probably stick around.

This really is the best Now TV pass deal we've seen for quite some time and perfectly timed for Game of Thrones fans. You can stream every episode on demand right now.

You'll find the free Now TV app on a huge range of devices. Smart TVs are most convenient if they have the app available, but you'll also find it on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Chromecasts, Roku sticks and boxes, Apple TV, EETV, modern Youview boxes, mobiles, tablets or simply login with your PC or Mac.

And if you happen to be outside the UK but still desperate for your GoT fix, then you'll need a VPN in order to get around pesky geo-blocking. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to download and use.

So now all you need to figure out is whether your're going to stay up and watch or catch it at a more reasonable hour!