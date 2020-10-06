Nintendo Switch deals are back - save on bundles and the console itself at Very

Nintendo Switch deals have been difficult to find over the past few months. In fact, the Nintendo Switch itself has been absent from the shelves since March. In recent weeks, however, we've seen UK retailers replenish their supplies of the hugely popular console, and with stock holding well it was only a matter of time before the discounts started back up again.

Very has now taken the first leap, shaving £15 off the Nintendo Switch console to bring the final price down to £264.99 this week. That's an incredible deal considering it was so difficult to find Nintendo Switch deals offering a console for its standard RRP over the summer.

Not only that, but you can also save on a range of game bundles as well. We've seen retailers offering up extra games with their Nintendo Switch deals over the past few weeks, but they were largely just adding the cost of the game to the final price tag.

You can save £15 with Very's latest offerings, however, dropping prices on Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Paper Mario Origami King and more. These Nintendo Switch bundles were sitting at £319.99 before, and still are at a number of other retailers, but you'll find them available for £304.99 this week.

We're bringing you all the Nintendo Switch deals available at Very just below, but it's also worth keeping an eye on Amazon Prime Day for more Nintendo savings as well.

Nintendo Switch deals at Very

Nintendo Switch: £279.99 £264.99 at Very

This is a rare one - especially these days - Very is actually offering a cold hard discount on the Nintendo Switch system this week. You're saving £15 on the console by itself right now, but these savings also stretch across Very's range of Nintendo Switch bundles as well.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £304.99 at Very

Animal Crossing took the world by storm on release in March, but you can pick it up for less this week thanks to Very's latest Nintendo Switch bundle deals. You're saving £15 over the full £319 price with this £304.99 offer.

Nintendo Switch | Paper Mario: The Origami King: £304.99 at Very

One of the latest titles to hit these Nintendo Switch deals, Paper Mario: The Origami King offers up an excellent first-party adventure to test your Switch with. You're saving £15 on this offer from Very, with other retailers still charging £319.99 for the bundle.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £304.99 at Very

There's no doubt about it, Mario Kart is a classic starter game for a new Nintendo system. Grab the latest version with your Nintendo Switch deal for £304.99 at Very.

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £304.99 at Very

If you're after an excellent multiplayer, Luigi's Mansion 3 is for you. The entire campaign is playable in a co-op mode (after unlocking the ability about an hour into solo gameplay). That makes it perfect for getting everyone involved in the action.

Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: £304.99 at Very

If you're feeling nostalgic, the latest Nintendo Switch stock also includes this Link's Awakening bundle for the same £304.99 price.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Maker 2: £304.99 at Very

Think you could do a better job? Prove it with Super Mario Maker 2 - this Nintendo Switch bundle offers up the DIY platforming creator for a discounted £304 price at Very.

More Nintendo Switch deals

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch deals in the US, UK, and Australia just below - but be warned if you're shopping in the US. We've seen stock running low over the last few months and there's still no steady supply. You'll find stock at Walmart right now, but some of the entries below may be out of date.

