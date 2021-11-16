Ninja and Shark Black Friday deals are live: vacuums, air fryers, blenders, and more

Both Shark and Ninja just launched their official Black Friday sales, which means you can score incredible savings on best-selling appliances, including vacuums, air fryers, pressure cookers, blenders, hair dryers, and more. To help you find the best Black Friday deals, we've rounded up the top offers for you below.

Some of the best Ninja Black Friday deals include this 3-in-1 Food Processor on sale for £129.99 (was £199.99), Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer marked down to £169.99 (was £199.99), and the top-rated 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker on sale for £179 (was £229.99).

If you're looking for Black Friday Shark deals, you can grab this cordless stick vacuum on sale for a record-low price of £199.99 (was £349), the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner marked down to £219.99 (was £369.99), and a rare £50 discount on the Shark Style IQ hair dryer.



See more of the best Ninja and Shark Black Friday deals below and keep in mind, today's discounts are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage of these epic Black Friday deals now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday Ninja deals

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ: £199.99 Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ: £199.99 £129.99 at Ninja

Save £70 – Get the Ninja 3-in-1 food processor on sale for £129.99. That's a massive £70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling appliance. You're getting three appliances in one (a food processor, multi-serve blender, and personal blender) and the Auto-IQ technology features convenient one-touch programs.

Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer AG301UK: £199.99 Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer AG301UK: £199.99 £149 at Ninja

Save £50 - Ninja's Black Friday sale has the top-rated grill and air fryer on sale for $149 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 5.7-liter air fryer can grill, bake, roast, and dehydrate by 25% and fries all your favorite foods with little or no added oil.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: £199.99 Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: £199.99 £169.99 at Ninja

Save £30 - Ninja's Black Friday sale has the Ninja Foodi air fryer marked down to £169.99 - only £20 more than the cheapest deal we've seen. The top-rated air fryer features two independent baskets that allow you to cook two different foods two ways simultaneously.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: £229.99 Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: £229.99 £179.99 at Ninja

Save £51 - A great gift idea, you can grab this 9-in-1 multi-cooker on sale for £179.99 at Ninja's Black Friday deals event. Perfect for large families, the 7.5-litre pressure cooker can do it all - air crisp, slow cook, steam, saute, bake, grill, yoghurt, and dehydrate. Today's deal is the best price you can find right now and just £6 more than the record-low price.

Today's best Black Friday Shark deals

Shark WandVac: £199.99 Shark WandVac: £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This super portable cordless Shark vacuum does double duty as a handheld and an upright, packing down nice and small for easy storage. Today's Black Friday deal is the best price you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £149.99 at Shark

Save £200 - Our favorite Shark Black Friday deal is on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner which is on sale for just £149.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and £50 less than Amazon's current deal. The cordless vacuum has the same anti-tangle feature as many other Shark models, preventing hair from getting trapped around the brush roller.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £369.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £369.99 £219.99 at Shark

Save £150 – There’s an impressive £150 off this upright vacuum at Shark's Black Friday deals event. The upright vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and can easily transform into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now.