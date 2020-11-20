New iPad Pro (2020) is discounted in John Lewis' Black Friday iPad deals

If you've been waiting to buy a new iPad Pro (2020) until the Black Friday sales start, now's your chance. John Lewis has money off the new tablets, on various different configurations and sizes of them.

As its name implies, the iPad Pro (2020) was only unveiled earlier this year, so it's a pretty new entry to Apple's iPad line. It sits at the top of that range with loads of processing power, a big beautiful screen, and a LiDAR depth scanner on the back.

Sure, some of these Black Friday discounts might be quite light - £30 off a £1,000 tablet won't knock your socks off - but as the products are new, and Apple discounts aren't always great, these could be the best savings we see. So if you've been waiting until this time of year to get yourself a Black Friday iPad deal, there's no reason not to go for it.

iPad Pro 11 | Space Grey | 128GB | Wi-Fi: £769 £739 at John Lewis (save £30)

This is the most affordable iPad Pro 2020 model you can pick up from John Lewis, with a tidy £30 discount. It has an 11-inch screen, 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connection, so in all aspects it's not the top model of its range, but it's great for people who don't need every top spec.View Deal

iPad Pro 11 | Space Grey | 256GB | Wi-Fi: £869 £819 at John Lewis (save £50)

If you don't need a big-screen iPad, this 11-inch model will be good for you. It has 256GB of storage, which is a lot for all but power users, and its Wi-Fi connection will be good for people who work indoors, though you won't get LTE connectivity.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 128GB | Wi-Fi: £963 £933 at John Lewis (save £30)

This is a bigger 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro, in its Silver color. It has 128GB of internal storage and only Wi-Fi connectivity so it's perhaps not as spec'd-out as other versions, but if you only work indoors or use iCloud you won't mind.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 256GB | Wi-Fi: £1,069 £1,019 at John Lewis (save £50)

With this iPad deal you get the bigger-size iPad Pro with its medium 256GB of storage - that'll be great for lots of games, apps and movies but maybe not for professional video, photo or music editing. It only has Wi-Fi connectivity, not LTE.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9 | Silver | 512GB | Wi-Fi: £1,266 £1,222 at John Lewis (save £44)

This iPad Pro is big in terms of size (with a 12.9-inch screen) and storage space, with 512GB of memory, which is great for loads of files. There's only Wi-Fi connectivity though so you won't be able to use LTE to connect to the web.View Deal

The iPad Pro (2020) comes in a few configurations. Firstly, there are 11-inch and 12.9-inch models (the name refers to the screen size), both of which are on sale here. There are a few colors available too, and as you can see, this deal covers Space Grey 11-inch tablets and Silver 12.9-inch ones.

Next is storage size, and this deal covers the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options on some tablets (though there's no sale for the 1TB storage version). More storage lets you download more apps, movies, music and files, but only professionals and power users will need the higher options, especially given cloud storage is popular.

Finally, the connectivity covers either Wi-Fi-only, or Wi-Fi and cell models, the latter of which lets you tap into 4G signals for connection anywhere. However no cell models are on sale.

That said, John Lewis has also heavily reduced two iPad Pro 11 models of the 2018 generation, one of which does have cellular connectivity - these would be great for people who don't need the newest tech, but there's a good chance they'll sell out soon.

iPad Pro 11 (2018) | Silver | 64GB | Wi-Fi and Cell: £919 £729 at John Lewis (save £190)

John Lewis has reduced the aging iPad Pro models to clear, which is why the discount is so high. This has cell connection so you can connect to 4G, just note the internal storage space is pretty low.View Deal