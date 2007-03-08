Women are top electronics consumers

Today is International Women's Day , which is usually celebrated by highlighting various achievements made by women. Here's another one - us girls outspend men when it comes to consumer electronics gadgets.

Figures from the US Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) show that women are the primary consumers when it comes to wireless gadgets and devices.

According to the CEA, women spent $55 billion (£28.5 billion) on consumer tech products last year, whereas men only spent $41 billion (£21.2 billion).

The trade association also reports that women influence the majority (90 per cent) of consumer electronics purchases.

The US consumer electronics market is estimated to be worth some $155 billion (£80.3 billion) this year.