techradar pro: tell us what you think about DevOps and you could win an iPad

Every now and then, old concepts in tech are rehashed and repackaged into something, well, more up to date. Some might argue that hyperconverged storage is a bit like storage virtualisation or that Internet of things is a superset of embedded.

The same is true for Devops which, for many, is another term for system administration with a different mindset though.

Read more: iPad Pro 11 review

How DevOps are you?

We've partnered with Automic to find out what are your thoughts about the DevOps phenomenon.

Complete our short survey below and you might even win an iPad Mini 4 16GB, Apple's latest small size tablet and one worth more than £300.

More importantly, we will produce a short report based on the collected data which might provide you with a deeper insight into one of the biggest trends of the past decade in business.

Only U.K residents over 18 can take part in the competition but everyone can participate. The competition will close at 11:59PM, January 11 2016 and the winner will be selected on the 12th.