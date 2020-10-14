Need a TV for PS5? This Sony 4K TV is your best bet right now

The Sony XH90 just got a £300 price drop in the UK, meaning that those of you after a PS5-ready TV have got the perfect deal ahead of the console launch later this year.

This 2020 Sony TV is now just £999 for a 55-inch size, down from £1,299, making it a far more affordable purchase for anyone splashing out on one of those PS5 pre-orders. With the Sony gaming console costing £449, and this Sony TV seeing a heavy £300 discount, you're basically getting a PS5 for £149. That's maths.

But why is the XH90 so perfect for PS5? Well, you're getting dynamic 4K HDR picture, certainly, but the main draw is that HDMI 2.1 support – which enables 4K video passthrough at 120Hz for super-smooth gameplay. (The port technically allows 8K at 60Hz too, but you won't get 8K resolution on this particular TV.)

The XH90's four HDMI 2.0 ports were set to get an over-the-air update to HDMI 2.1, also adding variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode (key gaming technologies for smooth and responsive gameplay). While we didn't initially know when this was happening, this functionality is confirmed to be rolling out right now – meaning you'll get all the benefits the moment you turn your shiny new PS5 on later this year.

While Amazon Prime Day is now well underway, this deal is actually to be found at Currys and John Lewis. So if you're having second thoughts about supporting the Bezos ecosystem (you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, after all) then you should be able to make this purchase with a clearer conscience.

