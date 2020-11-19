Motorola's Black Friday phone deals are here, ready to save you up to £500

Well, it's official: Black Friday is basically here, because although there is over a week until the titular day, loads of brands have started taking the wraps off the deals they're fielding.

The Black Friday phone deals starting today come from Motorola, a popular affordable-phone-maker with a few good mid-range and premium offerings under its belt too.

You're probably after the Moto G series deals, as that's what the brand is most known for, and the Black Friday discounts make the already-affordable phones even cheaper. There are loads of Moto G handsets discounted, from the Moto G 5G Plus which gets you 5G connectivity, to the Moto G8 Power Lite which has a two-day battery life, and many more.

Without wasting any of your time, let's jump straight into the deals.

Motorola Black Friday phone deals

Moto G 5G Plus: £299.99 £269 at Motorola.co.uk (save £31)

If you like the look of Moto's G-series of smartphones, but want the next generation of data connectivity, then the G 5G Plus is the phone for you. The phone has four rear cameras and two front ones, as well as a 90Hz display, a useful side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and feels surprisingly snappy for a phone at its price. It's definitely one of the best 5G phones around.

Motorola One Hyper: £269.99 £199.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £70)

Motorola may have slightly forgotten about its One range but we haven't - the One Hyper is a relatively good affordable phone with a high-res main camera, pop-up selfie camera and big, unbroken screen. If you're looking for a good affordable phone in the Black Friday deals this is a tempting choice.

Moto G8 Plus: £239.99 £179.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £60)

Is this the best Moto G8 phone? Possibly. It was the first of the devices launched and has a good camera array, sturdy design, impressive speakers and a long-lasting battery, making it a great all-rounder worth picking up. This price cut just makes a tempting phone even more worthy.View Deal

Moto G9 Plus: £259.99 £229.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £30)

The Moto G9 Plus is a pretty solid budget smartphone, and we're surprised to see a price cut seeing as it only launched in September. The phone has a big screen, long-lasting battery, and cameras that are good for the price. Even though this is only a small price cut, it's still making a decent cheap phone even more affordable.

Moto G8 Power: £219.99 £179.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £40)

The Moto G8 Power is named for its massive 5,000mAh battery which keeps the phone ticking for nearly two days of use. It has a 6.4-inch LCD screen like the Moto G8, as well as the same Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has an extra rear camera though, with an 8MP telephoto snapper joining the others, as well as a higher-res selfie camera.



Moto G8 Power Lite: £149.99 £119.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £30)

This affordable Motorola phone brings the huge battery of the G8 Power to an even lower price point than that device, but it's not too much of a slouch for its cost. This handset will last you about two days between charges, and also has a decent processor and camera for its cost.View Deal

Moto E7 Plus: £129.99 £119.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £10)

This is a moderate saving on one of Motorola's affordable smartphones. The device has a big 6.5-inch screen, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a dedicated Google Assistant button. At this price we can't help but recommend the Moto G8 Power Lite deal instead, as that phone is now down to the same price but is a stronger device.View Deal

Moto G8: £179.99 £139.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £40)

The Moto G8 has a 6.4-inch LCD display broken up with a cut-out for the camera. There's a Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the battery capacity is 4,000mAh. It has three rear cameras with a 16MP main one. We named this the best cheap phone when it launched, as those specs are good for the price, and now that it costs even less it's a steal.



Moto G Pro: £289.99 £229.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £60)

The Moto G Pro has the same screen and internals as the other phones listed above, but it has 128GB of storage. Its cameras are higher-res with a 48MP main one, and its battery is 4,000mAh. The real selling point here is the stylus, making this the cheapest stylus-toting smartphone you can buy in most places.View Deal

Motorola Edge: £549.99 £499.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £50)

The Motorola Edge has a great-looking 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display that curves at the edges in a dramatic 'waterfall' style. Don't like curved-edge phones? Well accidental touch detection mitigates the big issues, and there are other cool functions that utilize the curved edge. The phone also has lots of processing power and great battery life.

Motorola Razr 2019: £1499.99 £999.99 at Motorola.co.uk (save £500)

A foldable phone deal? For Black Friday? We're in. This deal knocks a third off the cost of the 2019 Motorola Razr - please note, this is the 4G-only version, and it's locked to EE. The best selling point of this smartphone is that it folds in half when you're not using it. Enough said, really.View Deal

The Motorola Razr 2019 and Motorola Edge could be classified as some of the brand's more premium offerings, hence the higher prices - the former folds, the latter has a 'waterfall' display which curves dramatically at the edges.

The Moto G9 Plus, Moto G Pro, Moto G8 Plus, Motorola One Hyper and Moto G 5G Plus would be best classified as 'premium budget' devices - they're certainly very affordable, but each has a few specs or features that make them stand out from the crowd. The prices are a touch higher as a result, but that's offset by the Black Friday sales.

The Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power are then 'standard' affordable smartphones, that are still worthy of your time, and are designed to be valiant all-rounders that get the job done.

Finally the Moto G8 Power Lite and Moto E7 Plus are super-affordable smartphones that would be great for people who don't need top specs or power, and just need a device that's durable and will last them a long time.

Depending on your preference and price, any one of these smartphones might be great for you, so we'll let you read the descriptions in our deals blocks, or our reviews hyperlinked in the above text, if you need more information.