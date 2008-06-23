iPhone pornucopia predicted

Apple is remaining understandably quiet on the possible uses of its iPhone for less salubrious 'gentlemanly' internet browsing on the go, though many of the major porn companies are gearing up to maximise the revenue to be made from the device.

Time reported recently that "the technological feats of the 3G iPhone are key to the coming pornucopia" with Apple's iPhone taking mobile porn way beyond the current scene dominated by "images, racy text services and 'moan tones'."

iPhone porn popular

Google Trends has marked a notable increase of late in the popularity of "iPhone porn" with the mobile version of Apple's Safari browser apparently streamlining "the process of tailoring dirty sites for optimal viewing on the go."

"It's by far the porn-friendliest phone," says Devan Cypher of Sin City Entertainment, while Farley Cahen, of porn trade body AVN Media Network claims that there are already "a few hundred iPhone porn sites now in use."

Billions from pocket filth

In 2007, the international market for mobile adult content reached $1.7 billion, according to Juniper research – almost half of that from Europe - with that revenue predicted to rise to $4.6 billion by 2012.

The iPhone 3G finally goes on sale July 11. Expect a deluge of iPhone filth to follow soon after that date.