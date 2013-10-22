iOS 7.0.3 update launches right after iPad Air announcement

Apple is once again tweaking iOS 7 with today's iOS 7.0.3 update, whether or not you're ordering the newly announced iPad Air or the high-resolution iPad mini 2 with Retina display.

The company didn't actually mention iOS 7.0.3 during the unveiling of its new tablets, but all iOS 7-packing devices can download the 92.8MB update over a Wi-Fi network.

At the top of the iOS 7.0.3 features list is support for iCloud Keychain, which is able to store the usernames, passwords and credit card numbers that web users always seem to forget.

There's also a password generator so Safari can suggest unique, hard-to-guess passwords for the unimaginatives out there.

iCloud Keychain can now be used across multiple Apple devices, including machines running OS X Mavericks, which was announced as a free download today.

It just requires Safari, meaning Google Chrome and Firefox users need not apply.

iOS 7.0.3 bug fixes

iOS 7.0.3 adds back the ability to search the web and Wikipedia from the pull-down Spotlight search and updates the lock screen to delay the display of "slide to unlock" when Touch ID is in use.

When it comes to bug fixes, users experiencing iMessage errors when sending a new message will want to download this update right away.

It also corrects an annoying glitch that prevented Apple's chat program from activating in the first place.

iWork apps became useful last month when Apple announce that they are free for all new iOS devices. Now the suite, which includes iPhoto, iMovie and iWork, is getting system stability improvements.

Siri and VoiceOver are also addressing some issues, remedying cases in which a lower-quality voice would be used.