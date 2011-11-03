Sky offering up new Sky Movies companion app

Sky will release a new Sky Movies app that aims to give film fans the perfect companion app.

The new app will give details of what is on Sky Movies, but also brings listings for cinemas and ties in to both the Sky Go and Sky+ apps.

Sky told TechRadar that is working on bringing in film news and third-party reviews in the future, and that the app would be released in the coming weeks.

Cinema

"The new Sky Movies App, coming soon, will allow users to browse movies currently showing on the service and what's on at the cinema," said Sky.

"If they subscribe to Sky Movies, they will also be able to watch films through a link to Sky Go and record films via the Sky+ app."

Sky believes that companion apps are the future and is keen to have individual apps that work together rather than one 'uber-app' that becomes too sprawling.

The App will be joined by a news look Sky Movies website.