Microsoft discounts Surface tablets and laptops in massive sales across US and UK

Microsoft's massive Surface sales are in full swing, with excellent discounts on a range of laptops and tablets across the US and UK. We've spotted offers on the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 that knock as much as $300 (£299) off these pretty premium prices, bringing Microsoft's line of flexible computing devices down to a more affordable price point this week.

Today's best Microsoft Surface deals

These Surface Pro 7 deals are looking the most popular right now, though you are getting a better offer in the UK. We rarely see these discounts on the British side of the pond, so picking up a Surface Pro 7 for just £699 (was £799.99) means you've got another chance to take advantage of an excellent sales price.

Over in the US, this similar $699.99 price tag is less impressive. Usually we see a Type Cover keyboard included in this deal, and while you can still save some cash on the popular accessory, you're only picking up the tablet itself here. However, this is the cheapest price around on the 8GB RAM i5 configuration.

If you don't need that much power under the hood, you're better off picking up Best Buy's $599 bundle offer. There's less grunt inside, with an i3 processor and 4GB RAM, but you are getting a free keyboard in that offer. We're also seeing a fantastic range of laptop and gaming laptop deals available for up to $400 off right now as well.

We're rounding up all these Microsoft Surface deals and more just below. Or you can also shop the full sale at Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface deals in the US

Save up to $80 on Surface Go 2: From $549.99 at Microsoft

The cheaper Surface Go is available from $549.99 at Microsoft, but you'll have to hurry. Offers on cheaper models have run out of stock already, but you'll still find the M3 configuration complete with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD on sale. Plus, you can save a little extra on keyboard accessories as well.

Save up to $300 on Surface Laptop 3: From $1,299.99 at Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 3 is also taking a healthy discount in Microsoft's sales this week. That means you can pick up a mid-range 8GB / 256GB model for just $1,299 right now, but we'd move fast as cheaper configurations have already sold out.

Save up to $200 on Surface Pro 7: From $699.99 at Microsoft

The cheapest offer on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes in at $699.99 this week, and it's cheaper than the entry level model. That means you're getting 8GB RAM, an i5 processor and a 128GB SSD but no keyboard included. That's a little disappointing considering there has been far more value on the table in previous months, however if you want to jump down to 4GB RAM and an i3 processor you can pick up this Best Buy $599.99 bundle that does offer up a free keyboard.

Microsoft Surface deals in the UK

Save £90 on Surface Go 2: From £399 at Microsoft

If you're after a cheap tablet to surf the web but still want the flexibility of the keyboard attachment, these Surface Go deals are offering a good chunk of change off the price of a tablet. You'll find the entry level model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage available for just £399 this week, with plenty more savings moving up the price scale as well. If you're looking at the 8GB / 128GB model, however, we'd recommend picking up this Type Cover keyboard bundle instead.

Save up to £200 on Surface Pro 7: From £699.99 at Microsoft

You'll find savings of up to £200 on the Surface Pro 7 this week at Microsoft, though the entry level model is only discounted by £100. Still, £699.99 is a great price for this premium piece of kit, but if you want to push your specs a bit further you can save more on the £969 model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Save up to £299 on Surface Laptop 3: From £1,075 at Microsoft

UK shoppers can also save up to £299 on the Surface Laptop 3, but you better move quickly. There are only a few configurations still in stock here, with the cheaper models selling out quicker.

