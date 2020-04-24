Massive Samsung sale offers 15% off Galaxy Buds, cheap tablets and smartwatch deals this weekend only

The latest Samsung sales are offering mega-discounts on a site-wide collection of tablets, headphones, smartphones, and smartwatch deals this weekend. You can save a fantastic 15% on everything in these categories right now - an excellent opportunity to stock up on some tech essentials.

Everything from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet to the S20 Ultra phone is included in this weekend's sales, meaning you can save big on a huge selection of wireless headphone sales. Highlights include the Samsung Galaxy Buds now available for just £118.15, or the more recent Galaxy Buds+ down to just £135.15.

If you're after a new tablet to beat the lockdown boredom or be more flexible in your work, you'll find the latest Galaxy Tab S6 available from as little as £526.15, or the S5e sitting at just £364.65 right now. Meanwhile, if you're managing to keep your fitness up during lockdown - or if you're looking to escape quarantine-bod - the latest Samsung sales are also offering excellent prices on cheap fitness tracker and smartwatch deals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available from just £228.65, or grab the more smartwatch oriented Galaxy Watch for £237.15 this weekend.

That's not all, though, we're also seeing Samsung Galaxy phone deals hit prices as low as £449.65 on the Note 10 Lite. That said, you can also pick up the brand spanking new Samsung Galaxy S20 for as little as £679.15, with a further 15% discounts available on the S20+ and Ultra models as well.

These Samsung sales are offering some fantastic prices on tablet, headphone, and smartwatch deals meaning you can pick up some premium tech for less this weekend. Don't forget to use promo code SAMSUNG15 to see these prices at checkout.

Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Save 15% on all Samsung Galaxy Tab models available on the Samsung website this weekend, using promo code SAMSUNG15. Those are some substantial discounts, and we're running through the best models to pick up below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | From £619 £526.15 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for just £526 this weekend, an excellent offer on the latest tablet to hit Samsung's shelves. At these prices, there's plenty of reason to save as much as possible with the 128GB model, but with double the storage on offer for less than the original price of the smaller version, you might want to take a look at the more expensive option. 128GB: £619 £526.15 | 256GB: £689 £585.65

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | From £429 £364.65 at Samsung

The sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e offers a slimline profile with a more wallet-friendly set of specs under the hood. There's still plenty of power in here, however, with a Snapdragon 670 octa-core mobile CPU and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display. 64GB: £429 £364.65 | 128GB: £489 £415.65

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 - 64GB | £509 £432.65 at Samsung

One of the first Android tablets to offer compatibility with a keyboard accessory to offer a 2-in-1 laptop experience, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a powerful, flexible tablet with 16 hours of battery life to its name. You'll find a £77 discount on this 64GB model this weekend.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A - 32GB, LTE | From £169 £143.65 at Samsung

With WiFi-only models of this cheap tablet out of stock, you're looking at picking up an LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab A deal for the best price this weekend. While you'll need to take out a separate contract for data connectivity, you can still use WiFi to connect to the internet on this model as well. The Tab A comes in a smaller 8-inch display size as well as a 10.5-inch model also available for 15% off. 8-inch: £169 £143.65 | 10.5-inch: £299 £254.15

View Deal

Shop all Samsung Galaxy Tab deals at Samsung

Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals and sales

Looking for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? Samsung has your back with a massive range of Galaxy Watch and Fit wearables available for 15% off this weekend. Use promo code SAMSUNG15 at checkout to see these discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - Bluetooth | From £269 £228.65 at Samsung

The Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 provides all the fitness tracking and smartphone notification features you could ask for in a cheap smartwatch. Featuring a full colour, always-on Super AMOLED display and built in exercise training and monitoring for a wide range of fitness activities, the Galaxy Watch strikes an excellent balance between health and phone features. 40mm: £269 £228.65 | 44mm: £289 £245.65View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 4G | From £399 £339.15 at Samsung

If you'd prefer to leave your phone at home while exercising, but not lose your GPS or notification connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also available in a 4G version. This carries a slightly heavier price tag, and it's also worth noting that you'll have to take out a contract data plan to make the most of its features as well. 40mm: £399 £339.15 | 44mm: £419 £356.15 View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth | From £279 £237.15 at Samsung

If you want that classic analogue feel but with all the features and benefits of a smartwatch, this Samsung Galaxy model offers an instantly recognisable profile with a suite of excellent features under the hood. You're saving £41 on this notification-first smartwatch with a spattering of lighter fitness features included as well. 42mm: £279 £237.15 | 46mm: £299 £254.15View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch - 4G | From £339 £288.15 at Samsung

This 4G model can run all the smartphone notification and virtual assistant functionality you need without requiring your smartphone. Remember, you'll have to grab a separate data contract for your wrist to fully make the most of these features. 42mm: £339 £288.15 | 46mm: £359 £305.15View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | £199 £169.15 at Samsung

Pick up the older version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for just £169 this weekend. You're keeping all the fitness tracking, smartphone notifications, and Samsung Pay features of the new model, but picking up a slightly chunkier profile in the process. That said, this is still an excellent smartwatch for the price, and sure to be a favourite in the latest Samsung sales.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Fit | £89 £75.65 at Samsung

If you're looking for a cheap fitness tracker and want to save even more money, the Samsung Galaxy Fit offers a fantastic proposition at just £75.65. Or, grab an even cheaper model for just £29.75 this weekend.

View Deal

Shop all fitness tracker and smartwatch deals at Samsung

Check out all the best smartwatch deals and sales

Samsung headphone deals

Samsung are also offering 15% off on its range of Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds. Make sure to use promo code SAMSUNG15 at checkout to bring that list price down.

Cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds | £139 £118.15 at Samsung

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds offer fantastic noise cancellation alongside a sleek true wireless profile and rich sound profile. There's a reason the Galaxy Buds are so widely celebrated - comfortable and powerful, you're picking up some premium buds at a great price point this weekend.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | £159 £135.15 at Samsung

For a cheaper price than the previous generation usually sits at, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in the latest headphone deals of the weekend. There's boosted mic pickup here, which will make your hands free calls crystal clear, as well as an extra focus on studio-quality treble and bass in the latest model.

View Deal

Shop all headphone deals at Samsung

Check out all the best cheap wireless headphone sales

Samsung smartphone deals

Save 15% on every Samsung Galaxy phone currently listed on the site. That's an excellent saving on everything from the experimental Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, all the way through to the cheaper Note 10 Lite. Use promo code SAMSUNG15 to receive your discount at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | £1,300 £1,105 at Samsung

Stock is running low on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and at this price, we don't see it lasting much longer. If you want to get your hands on a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display and the first-ever folding glass screen to sit on a Samsung Galaxy device, you'll want to move fast.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | From £799 £679.15 at Samsung

The latest flagship Samsung Galaxy phone to hit the market, the S20 brings a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an eye-watering sophisticated camera capable of 30x Space Zoom and 8K resolution at 30fps. The S20 model is available with 128GB of storage space, as well as 4G or 5G capabilities, but you'll also find the S20+ and S20 Ultra models available for 15% off as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite | £529 £449.65 at Samsung

With 128GB of storage space, S Pen compatibility, a sleek metal frame, and 12MP ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses, this cheaper Samsung Galaxy phone deal certainly doesn't skimp on the specs. In fact, you're picking up a gorgeous Full HD+ AMOLED display here, and saving 15% in the process.

View Deal

Shop all Samsung Galaxy phone deals at Samsung

Check out all the best Samsung phone deals around

These Samsung sales are offering top discounts on a massive range of devices, but if you're after more savings, you can find plenty more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals, Samsung phone deals, and the best Samsung Galaxy Buds prices around.