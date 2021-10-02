Looking to buy the iPhone 13? A 36 month contract could be the best way to go

If you've been on the search for a new iPhone lately, you will have seen that Apple has launched four new devices. In typical Apple fashion, these devices aren't too cheap, but, there are ways to get the prices down.

One of those ways is by signing up to a 36 month contract. If you know you want to hold onto the device for longer than the normal two year life span, you can get a much cheaper price by adding on an additional year.

While there are a few networks that do this, Sky Mobile does it with the lowest overall costs. Via Sky, you can get iPhone 13 deals from just £33 a month. The iPhone 13 mini comes in even cheaper starting at £30 a month.

As for the two larger Pro devices, Sky Mobile can start at £39 a month for iPhone 13 Pro deals and for the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max, just £43 a month.

You can find out more about these cheap tariffs below and more about how Sky's 36 month contracts work.

Sky's best iPhone 13 deals right now:

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 13 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can do that too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for any of the prices above and, if you realise later down the line that the data cap you chose isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price, but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.