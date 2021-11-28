Live
Cyber Monday iPad live blog: the best Apple tablet deals right now
How to find the ultimate iPad deal right now
By James Peckham last updated
The Cyber Monday iPad deals are happening right now, even before the big day itself happens - and big discounts on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini are still discounted. Expect to see more deals on the new iPad models over the next few days.
We've got a huge iPad section in our Cyber Monday deals roundups - they're proving pretty popular as our readers try and grab a deal for themselves or an excellent Christmas present.
Look, we've been going for absolutely weeks, looking for all the best deals, monitoring what's happening, finding the top choices during Black Friday - we're exhausted, sleep-deprived and running on pure caffeine now.
And yet... and yet... we're still sniffing out the best iPad Cyber Monday deals. So if you support our inexplicable attempts to do all the dirty work for you - be sure to bookmark this page or leave it autorefreshing to ensure you see all the latest iPad deals.
Cyber Monday iPad deals: US
- Amazon: $100 off the latest iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Trade in your old iPad for up to $469 off
- Apple: Get an extra voucher with certain purchases
- Walmart: Limited sale that matches other retailers
- Adorama: Small price cuts on Pro and Air models
- B&H Photo: Discounts on celluar-enabled iPads
Cyber Monday iPad deals: UK
- Amazon: £150 off top iPad models, including iPad Pro 12.9 512GB
- Currys: £50 off some iPad Pro models
- John Lewis: Save up to £150 with a trade-in
- Apple: Get extra vouchers on certain purchases
- Very: Minor discounts on iPads selling out fast
Today's best US iPad deals
- iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi):
$599$539 at Walmart (Mostly out of stock)
- iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi):
$599$589 at Adorama
- iPad Air 2020 (256GB, Cellular):
$869$849 at B+H Photo
- iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB, Wi-Fi):
$1399$1299 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $
999$899 at Amazon
Today's best UK iPad deals
- iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
£709£599 at Amazon
- iPad Air 2020 (256GB, Wi-Fi):
£729£689.97 at Amazon
- iPad mini 6 (Wi-Fi, 64GB):
£479£460.89 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi):
£749£699 at Currys
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (256GB):
£849£799 at Currys
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (512GB):
£1,049£999 at Currys
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (1TB):
£1,399£1,340.10 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (2TB):
£1,749£1,689.97 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 2021 (2TB, Wi-Fi + cellular):
£1,899£1,506.36 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (256GB):
£1,099£1,049 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (512GB):
£1,299£1,149 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (2TB):
£1,999£1,914.82 at Amazon
If you're going to buy that iPad Pro deal, then you should be thinking about getting an Apple Pencil as well - it's going to have a real use, and the second-gen model, magnetically sitting on the flat edge of the tablet itself - and it's $99, which is $30 off. 23%? Yes.
Look, I know it's expensive for a stylus, and there are good Apple Pencil alternatives... but if you want the full iPad Pro experience, it's a good investment.
OK, iPad lovers - here's the best deal you're going to find right now: the iPad Pro for $100 at Amazon (if you're in the US).
It's for the iPad Pro 12.9 - an exceptional model, and the one that I love the most for the larger-screened experience it brings.
It's down from $1099 to $999, which is only 9% off, but a decent saving for something that we rate as a tablet... the screen alone is to die for.
If you want to go up in the sizes, you can get the 1TB version for $1699, which is another $100 off but is a smaller saving.
OK, we've spent the 72 hours over Black Friday looking for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals, and - we have to be honest - the deals are drying up a little bit as we approach the actual day itself.
That said, it's not all terrible. There are some deals available above, but in the main we're not seeing the same sales that appeared on Black Friday.
Fear not though, dear reader. There's still a load of stuff that you can do to prep, the best iPad Pro deal we saw during Black Friday is still going, and... don't forget, we like talking to you.
