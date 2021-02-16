LG TV deals offer big discounts on cheap 4K displays and OLED panels this week

You'll find a massive range of LG TV deals up for grabs this week, with discounts hitting cheap 4K display as well as those all-important OLED TV deals as well. What's more, we're seeing most of these TVs returning to Black Friday level pricing this week - offering up another chance to secure an excellent discount if you missed out back in November.

There are savings across the full range of sizes as well - from this 43-inch 4K TV now down to £379 (was £429) at Currys, all the way through to massive 65-inch displays. A £300 discount on this LG UN7100 makes for an excellent saving on such a massive screen - offering a fantastic viewing experience for just £599 at Very.

If you're a fan of LG's range of Nano Cell TVs, however, you'll find a range of discounts saving you as much as £120 right now, with prices starting at just £479 on this 50-inch model (was £599).

There's something for everyone in this week's TV sales, and even those after a more premium setup will benefit from LG OLED TV deals - with the 55-inch LG CX dropping back down to £1,299 (was £1,399) right now as well.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more TV deals in your region.

Today's best 4K TV deals

LG 50UN74006LB 50-inch UHD 4K TV: £429 £399 at Currys

Grabbing a 50-inch LG 4K TV for under £400 is always a win, and while this 7000-Series display isn't top of the line, you're still getting TruMotion 100 picture quality, HDR10 and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality as well. 55-inch: £469 £449View Deal

LG 50NANO7976NE 50-inch UHD 4K TV: £599 £479 at Very

With excellent screen quality and immersive audio, the LG NanoCell display is a popular choice for those after more than a standard 4K TV. You'll find deeper blacks here, excellent colour reproduction, and wide viewing angles as well. 55-inch: £699 £529 at VeryView Deal

LG 49NANO816NA 49-inch UHD 4K TV: £549 £499 at Currys

This 8000-Series is a little more robust in its improvements over every day 4K panels than the 7000-Series above. Again, you're paying a little more for these quality of life improvements to picture quality and deeper blacks but it's well worth it considering the price drops on offer right now. 55-inch: £649 £579 | 65-inch: £799 £749View Deal

LG UN7100 65-inch UHD 4K TV: £899 £599 at Very

You're dropping the picture quality and feature set a little with this UN7100 model - but grabbing a 65-inch TV with this kind of power for £599 is an excellent offer from Very. You're still getting active HDR here and ultra surround sound - all in a massive display sitting at a great price.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Very

If you've made the decision to upgrade to OLED, the LG BX is one of the cheapest ways of achieving that glorious display quality. Very has cut the price of this 55-inch model down to £1,099, shaving £200 off the final cost - but it's worth noting this model doesn't offer HDMI 2.1 for next generation gaming like the CX below. 65-inch: £1,999 £1,599View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £1,299 at Currys

Bursting with features for stunning movie watching and game playing, the LG CX OLED is one of the most popular high-end displays on the market right now. If you missed out on some of the discounts from earlier in the year, then, you'll be glad to know that Currys has just returned to an excellent £1,299 sales price for this beast of a TV. 65-inch: £2,299 £1,899 | 77-inch: £3,999 £3,499View Deal

If you're after more OLED TV deals, we're rounding up the best picks of the week right here on TechRadar. Once you've got your new TV all set up, though, you're going to need something to watch. Take a look at the latest Amazon Fire TV stick prices for more apps and channels.