LG 4K TVs and projectors are getting huge discounts for Prime Day right now

After a new 4K TV, or one of the best projectors? You might want to look at some of LG Electronics' goods in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales, as there is a bunch of AV hardware currently selling for far less than its RRP.

Over at Amazon, you can now find the LG CineBeam HU85LS for just £3,999. While it's only a 10% discount off its most recent RRP, that equates to £350 off this high-end laser projector, which is not to be sniffed at. (Not in the UK? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

The LG CineBeam range is famed for its high-end pictures, with this model reaching picture sizes of up to 120 inches with its ultra short-throw laser technology.

There are also a number of LG TVs with 4K HDR worth looking at. The 43-inch UN7100 is now just £268, down from £379, while the 49-inch model is now just £299, down from £469. In both cases, it's the lowest price these 2020 LG TVs have ever been listed for on the site. The biggest saving, though, is on the 70-inch model, which is selling for just £749, down from £1,099, for a total £250 saving.

The UN7100 is a mid-spec LG TV, meaning you're getting an LCD panel rather than the OLED technology used in the TV brand's fanciest sets – and you aren't getting the premium LCD experience of LG's NanoCell televisions either. This is a 50Hz panel, for one, rather than the 60Hz standard or high-performing 120Hz mark.

You do, however, get a 4K HDR TV with LG's brilliant Magic Remote, as well as the Alexa voice assistant built-in. LG's webOS smart platform is one of the sleekest in the business too, with great app support (even Disney Plus!) and a stylish layout.

