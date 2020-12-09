Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold UAE pricing and availability

If 2020 didn't already seem like it was going to be the year of foldable devices, Lenovo is making it seem even more likely with the official introduction of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold in the UAE.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold isn't exactly new, as we'd already had a hands-on with an early prototype of the device in May 2019. The device is the next logical evolution for the Lenovo Yoga Book C930, taking what was a two-screened device and eliminating the gap in the middle where the hinge is.

This new ThinkPad X1 Fold is effectively similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but on a larger scale. It has a 13.3-inch 4:3 OLED display that can fold in half. When it's shut, the device is made to look like a classy, leather-backed notebook. When it's open, it can sit in a variety of positions.

A kickstand on the back of the ThinkPad X1 Fold lets it stand up like a Surface Pro tablet, so you can use the full size of its display with a keyboard for a laptop-like experience.

The display can also fold into a semi-open position. This lets you use it with the keyboard docked on the lower portion of the display, giving you more of a mini laptop to work with. In this position, you'd have about a 9.6-inch display space.

Not the foldable for just anyone

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for pre-order at a whopping price of AED 14,999. It comes fitted with an Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Hybrid Technology. Thankfully that price includes the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen. Still, that's a high starting price for a laptop or tablet, especially one that only comes with 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo has put extra efforts into testing the hinge for durability. But, the plastic display that enables its flexibility will be more scratch-prone than a standard glass display. At least we can count on Lenovo avoiding any unsightly hinge crease, as we've seen accomplished on the second-gen Motorola Razr.