Last-minute gift ideas from Currys that arrive before Christmas

We're now just days away from Christmas, meaning this is your last chance to get any presents bought and under the tree. To help you prevent any disappointment this year, Currys has a few flash deals available that will still arrive in time for the big day...if you put an order in soon.

We scoured through the entire list of Curry's flash deals to find some of the best that we can - spoiler alert, a lot of them don't match the lower prices on Black Friday, but are still lower prices thatn usual - but if you don't like the ones we've highlighted below you should check out the full range of offerings in case there's something on there that suits you better.

Many of the appliances we've listed below have additional savings if you're bulk-buying - using the codes SKA10, SKA25 or SKA50 to get you £10, £25 and £50 on orders over £100, £250 and £500, so keep an eye out for those and try out the code if you think you could qualify.

Now pay attention, as this is the important bit: if you want to guarantee your presents get delivered before Christmas, Currys advises you put your orders in before 9 PM on December 22 - items bought before that cutoff can arrive on Christmas Eve, giving you just enough time to wrap them up.

Last-minute gift ideas from Currys

Vertuo Plus M600 Nespresso Coffee Machine: £179 Vertuo Plus M600 Nespresso Coffee Machine: £179 £59 at Currys

Save £120 - If you're after a quick and simple coffee machine that won't clutter your kitchen worktop this hugely discounted Nespresso Vertuo Plus M600 could be what you need. What makes this deal even better is you can get 100 free capsules by registering your machine before January 31, 2022.

Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS KP1A0140 coffee machine: £69.99 Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS KP1A0140 coffee machine: £69.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £35 - Alternatively, you could opt for this coffee machine that looks a lot like Marvin from the 2005 film Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. This simple to use coffee machine can brew over 50 different kinds of hot drinks using Dolce Gusto compatible capsules and should be small enough to fit into any kitchen -measuring just 14cm x 27cm x 28cm.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF146 coffee machine: £229 Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF146 coffee machine: £229 £169 at Currys

Save £60 - If you want to give someone a more authentic coffee brewing experience this ground coffee-compatible machine from Breville offers just that - it even comes with a milk frother to give their drinks a bit of extra added flair.

Tefal EasyFry Precision EY505827 Air Fryer: £119 Tefal EasyFry Precision EY505827 Air Fryer: £119 £99 at Currys

Save £20 - Not shopping for a coffee drinker? You could instead opt to get them this Tefal air fryer and grill that will help the recipient cook great-tasting healthy food. The Genius Actifry XL from Tefal is one of our best air fryers, so you know the brand is on the right path.

HP Pavilion 14 (2021) laptop: £429 HP Pavilion 14 (2021) laptop: £429 £329 at Currys

Save £100 - This affordable Windows 11 laptop won't blow anyone away with its performance but it's fairly speedy for its price, has an okay battery life, and comes with an HD display - while it's on the cheaper end of the scale, the fact it comes with a year's Microsoft Office subscription might be a real selling point.

PCSPECIALIST Vortex ST-R Gaming PC: £1,549 PCSPECIALIST Vortex ST-R Gaming PC: £1,549 £1,399 at Currys

Save £150 - If you're buying for someone who's after a PC with a bit more oomph, this RTX 3060 Ti-powered computer could be exactly the gift they want to find under the tree - it's not the most powerful rig out there but it's sure to deliver a solid HD gaming experience that you won't find much to complain about.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard: £54.99 Corsair K55 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard: £54.99 £39.99 at Currys

Save £15 - This RGB keyboard from Corsair offers an affordable option to help someone take their gaming experience to the next level with programmable macro keys for quick key entry and soft-touch palm rest to keep them comfortable - though watch out as this isn't a mechanical keyboard, which could be what they're really hoping for this Christmas.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 7.1 Gaming Headset: £49.99 SteelSeries Arctis 1 7.1 Gaming Headset: £49.99 £37.99 at Currys

Save £12 -This affordable gaming headset won't deliver an amazing sound quality but it is a comfortable entry-level option for someone who likes gaming online on a PC or console and is after a half-decent mic too.

