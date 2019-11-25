More John Lewis Black Friday phone deals arrive on Google, Huawei, and more phones

Then Black Friday sales have slashed prices on plenty of smartphone, and while discounts range between different retailers, John Lewis Black Friday deals rarely top the lot. Still, there's an excellent reason you'd want to find a phone deal there instead of somewhere else.

This reason is the excellent John Lewis guarantee policy, which protects your purchase for years after you make it, and this could transform some great smartphone deals from simple price cuts to something more. Your John Lewis Black Friday phone deal will be protected for two years, or 730 more days than anywhere else.

That's as long as many people use a new phone for - so even though John Lewis doesn't have any particularly cheap phones, you might want to look for Black Friday phone deals there.

Saying that, there are some phone deals here that won't be beaten elsewhere. We've posted prices from competitors' websites so you can tell how much, or if, you'll save money by shopping at John Lewis.

Not all the phones are cheaper elsewhere, because of John Lewis' price match policy, and in those cases we'll let you know – and when the price is only a little more elsewhere, the guarantee might make the extra cost worth it.

The obvious alternative to doing your Black Friday shopping at John Lewis is going to Amazon, where Prime members get next-day delivery, so if you want your new phone fast, that could be a better option.

John Lewis Black Friday phones deals

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £799 £649

This is a decent price for what is certainly one of the best phones of the year, but a pre-Black Friday sale saw Amazon cut the price to £590, £59 less than the current John Lewis price. Amazon has since raised the price slightly, but it's still £40 cheaper at the online mega-retailer.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £800 £609

Early Amazon Black Friday deals slashed the Samsung Galaxy S10 price to £590, and while it's risen a little since, this is the most affordable price you can find the device for ight now. It will help you get into the S10 ecosystem for a lower price, giving you access to the great camera, beautiful screen and long-lasting battery.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £1,100 £849

John Lewis is selling Apple's 2018 iPhone for £250 cheaper, slashing the price on one of that year's finest phones. This is the 256GB option, but unless you have hundreds of apps you need or go wild taking pictures, you won't need the bigger option.

iPhone XS: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1,100 £849

Amazon is selling the iPhone XS for the same price as John Lewis, so again, it's a toss-up between next-day delivery and a two-year guarantee. At Amazon, it seems prime for a lightning deal, but as of writing it's only on a standard sale.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £799 £649

If you buy this Huawei P30 Pro deal from John Lewis, you're spending quite a bit more than if you buy it from the competition, but you might find that two-year guarantee worth it.



Huawei P30 Pro: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £599 £499

Our best camera phone of 2019 is now decidedly affordable in the Black Friday sales, with a price tag far lower than you'd expect for a device with a top-end processor, beautiful curved screen, decent battery life and the best rear cameras you'll find on a smartphone.

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £769 £699

This is another case of John Lewis not reducing the price of a phone as low as the competition (or even the phone's manufacturer), but if that John Lewis 2-year guarantee is too good to miss, you might consider getting it at the retailer instead.





Google Pixel 4: at Google Store | SIM-free | £669 £599

It's rare to see such a new phone get discounted, but Google has wiped £70 off the price of the Pixel 4 just weeks after it became available to pick up. At this new low price, the phone is somewhat of a steal, contending with mid-range handsets.



OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 256GB | £699 £599

This OnePlus 7 Pro deal hasn't been beaten, at the time of writing, although you can get the phone for the same price elsewhere. However unlike other retailers John Lewis is offering a free pair of OnePlus Bullets wireless headphones with the phone, plus you get the two-year guarantee, so if you want this new OnePlus phone it's worth picking it up at John Lewis.

OnePlus 7 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | 256GB | £699 £599

Currently, Amazon can't match John Lewis' Black Friday deal for the OnePlus 7 Pro, purely because of the free headphones you'll get if you shop at John Lewis. The phone has been at this price at Amazon for a while now though, so it could get even cheaper in the Black Friday sales, potentially undercutting John Lewis.

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £579 £479

Another case of John Lewis matching, but not beating, the price of its competitors; again though, John Lewis does throw in that two-year guarantee. The Galaxy A80 has no front-facing camera; instead it has a pop-up section that spins around the rear cameras when you want to take a selfie, which is sure to make you the centre of selfie attention.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £449.99 £349.95

John Lewis is price matching the huge discounts on one of the most unique-looking smartphones of the year, the Nokia 9 PureView, with its 'spider-eye' five rear cameras. It's a decent smartphone, especially for this price.



Nokia 9 PureView: at Amazon | SIM-free | £549.99 £345

If you believe 'there's no such thing as too many rear cameras', the Nokia 9 PureView is for you, with five snappers on the back that work together to take a great picture. With over £200 off from this phone's asking price, you'll land yourself a bargain if you decide to buy.



Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

If you want one of the most noteworthy mid-range smartphones of the year, the Honor 20 Pro's new low price may well appeal to you. The blue color is sold out, but the purple version is arguably the more vibrant anyway.

Honor 20 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

The Honor 20 Pro was one of the most impressive mid-range smartphones of 2019 with its four rear cameras, snappy performance and perhaps the most intuitive fingerprint sensor layout of all time. With £100 off its price, it's all the more tempting for people looking for a great-value smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70: at John Lewis | SIM-free | 128GB | £370 £330

One of Samsung's best budget smartphones has seen a minor price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sales, matching similar discounts at Amazon and Argos. Again the guarantee is two years, which is plenty of time to enjoy your new phone.

Samsung Galaxy A70: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | £370 £330

Amazon is offering the same deal as John Lewis, and if you're not fussed about the two-year guarantee, next-day delivery will get you one of Samsung's best budget phones tomorrow. There's also a bundle that includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, but that'll bump the price up some.



Motorola One Zoom

Motorola One Zoom: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £379 £329.99

This is a budget smartphone with pretty impressive camera capabilities, so if you want to take great pictures but don't want to break the bank, it's certainly one to consider.

Motorola One Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £379 £329.99

This is the most high-end Motorola One phone with four rear cameras (including one with a zoom lens, hence the name). It's also got great battery life and a decent screen for the price, so if you've got a bit extra to spend, this could be the Motorola phone for you.

If you're not based in the UK, we've got some great phone deals for you too. Check out the latest Black Friday phone prices in the US here: