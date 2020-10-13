Is this the best gaming laptop deal on Amazon Prime day?

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we've found the very best gaming laptop deal we're likely to see today.

The Asus TUF FX505 is a fantastic gaming laptop that is now just £630, making it more affordable than ever (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Asus TUF FX505 deals in your region).

Thanks to an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, plus a rugged design that can handle knocks and bumps, this is a brilliant choice for a laptop that can play modern games without costing a fortune.

Asus TUF FX505, Intel Core i5, GTX 1650: £765 £630 at Amazon

This brilliant budget gaming laptop manages to keep the price down without cutting too many corners. You should be able to play any modern game with this thing, though you may need to tweak a few settings. But, for the price, this is amazing value.View Deal

Now, don't go expecting this laptop to be able to run graphically intensive games with all the settings whacked up to full. However, with a bit of tweaking, you'll be able to run pretty much any new game, and its new low price for Amazon Prime Day makes it better value than ever.

