iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and more are discounted in Currys Black Friday deals

The Black Friday deals are already kicking off in the UK, and the latest retailer to reveal a variety of its discounts is Currys. We're seeing a lot of discounts from the retailer, including deals on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.

Smartphones are one of the key areas for Currys, with deals on SIM free handsets as well as contracts with networks. For example, we've seen deals on smartphones like the Oppo Reno 4 getting £80 off as well as discounts on contracts for the latest Google Pixel 6.

We've provided you with some of the best deals below, but be sure to check out Currys Black Friday sale to have a look through for yourself.

These deals are particularly early, so it may be that we see further discounts from the retailer and from other sources over the coming weeks. We'll be putting together the best Black Friday phone deals, best Black Friday iPhone deals, best Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deals and much more over the next few weeks leading up to November 26.

Today's best Currys contract Black Friday deals

Image Google Pixel 6: at Currys| iD Mobile | Free upfront | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £27.26/pm

This is the best price we've seen so far for the Google Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. If you choose the deal above, it'll only cost £27.26 per month for 24 months, which is a saving of £45 over the two-year period. You'll need to manually make this deal for yourself using the retailer's filters. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Currys| iD Mobile | Free upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.74/pm

If you're looking for something with slightly higher specs, the Pixel 6 Pro may be the perfect option for you. It can be had with 100GB of data at only £36.74, but at the time of writing we've found this is mostly out of stock. You'll need to manually make this deal for yourself using the retailer's filters. View Deal

Image iPhone 13: at Currys | Vodafone | Free upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.27/pm

If you're after the latest iPhone, you may find this deal suits you well. If you fiddle with the filters on Currys website, you'll be able to make this deal with Vodafone that allows you to save £2 per month for 50GB of data at just £36.27 a month. View Deal

Image iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Currys | iD Mobile | 36 month contract | Free upfront | 40GB of data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.13pm

This isn't the best deal we've ever seen for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but if you're willing to be on a three-year contract it's one of the top options for you in the 2021 deals so far. With 40GB of data on iD Mobile, most people will be well suited by this deal. View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday SIM free deals

Image Oppo Reno 4 128GB: £299.99 £229.99

Save £80 - The Oppo Reno 4 is a solid smartphone choice for anyone who wants something a touch more powerful than a cheap phone but doesn't want to spend a lot. This £80 discount is one of the best price cuts we've ever seen for the Oppo Reno 4, and it's likely to be the cheapest price for some time. View Deal

Image Motorola Edge 20 Pro 256GB: £649.99 £549.99

Save £100 - The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the company's top-end handset for 2021, and we cited its screen and the battery as two of the main highlights. This phone won't be for everyone, but the £100 discount makes it even more attractive than before. View Deal

Image iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: £949 £899

Save £50 - If you want one of last year's top smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro is discounted at Currys right now. This is a lot to spend in one go, so you may want one of the best iPhone Black Friday deals instead, but a £50 discount may be enough for you. View Deal

