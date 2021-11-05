Trending

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and more are discounted in Currys Black Friday deals

By

Lots of top-end phones

Google Pixel 6 deals
(Image credit: Future)

The Black Friday deals are already kicking off in the UK, and the latest retailer to reveal a variety of its discounts is Currys. We're seeing a lot of discounts from the retailer, including deals on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.

Smartphones are one of the key areas for Currys, with deals on SIM free handsets as well as contracts with networks. For example, we've seen deals on smartphones like the Oppo Reno 4 getting £80 off as well as discounts on contracts for the latest Google Pixel 6.

We've provided you with some of the best deals below, but be sure to check out Currys Black Friday sale to have a look through for yourself. 

These deals are particularly early, so it may be that we see further discounts from the retailer and from other sources over the coming weeks. We'll be putting together the best Black Friday phone deals, best Black Friday iPhone deals, best Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deals and much more over the next few weeks leading up to November 26.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Currys contract Black Friday deals

Image

Google Pixel 6: at Currys| iD Mobile | Free upfront | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £27.26/pm
This is the best price we've seen so far for the Google Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. If you choose the deal above, it'll only cost £27.26 per month for 24 months, which is a saving of £45 over the two-year period. You'll need to manually make this deal for yourself using the retailer's filters.

View Deal
Image

Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Currys| iD Mobile | Free upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.74/pm
If you're looking for something with slightly higher specs, the Pixel 6 Pro may be the perfect option for you. It can be had with 100GB of data at only £36.74, but at the time of writing we've found this is mostly out of stock. You'll need to manually make this deal for yourself using the retailer's filters.

View Deal
Image

iPhone 13: at Currys | Vodafone | Free upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.27/pm
If you're after the latest iPhone, you may find this deal suits you well. If you fiddle with the filters on Currys website, you'll be able to make this deal with Vodafone that allows you to save £2 per month for 50GB of data at just £36.27 a month.

View Deal
Image

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Currys | iD Mobile |  36 month contract | Free upfront | 40GB of data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39.13pm
This isn't the best deal we've ever seen for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but if you're willing to be on a three-year contract it's one of the top options for you in the 2021 deals so far. With 40GB of data on iD Mobile, most people will be well suited by this deal.

View Deal

Best Currys Black Friday SIM free deals

Image

Oppo Reno 4 128GB: £299.99 £229.99
Save £80 - The Oppo Reno 4 is a solid smartphone choice for anyone who wants something a touch more powerful than a cheap phone but doesn't want to spend a lot. This £80 discount is one of the best price cuts we've ever seen for the Oppo Reno 4, and it's likely to be the cheapest price for some time.

View Deal
Image

Motorola Edge 20 Pro 256GB: £649.99 £549.99
Save £100 - The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the company's top-end handset for 2021, and we cited its screen and the battery as two of the main highlights. This phone won't be for everyone, but the £100 discount makes it even more attractive than before.

View Deal
Image

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: £949 £899
Save £50 - If you want one of last year's top smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro is discounted at Currys right now. This is a lot to spend in one go, so you may want one of the best iPhone Black Friday deals instead, but a £50 discount may be enough for you.

View Deal

More iPhone 13, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Phone
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Network
Show all Options
Monthly Cost
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Any Data
Minutes
Texts
Contract Length
Storage Size
Colour
Condition
Screen Type
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 10 of 14,600 deals
Filters
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Blue
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
54GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Editor's Pick
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (128GB...
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£19.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Carphone Warehouse
Unlimited data bargain
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13
(128GB Blue)
Apple iPhone 13 128GB Blue on...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Affordable contract
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Coral)
Google Pixel 6 128GB Kinda...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Super cheap pricing
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
20GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13
(128GB Blue)
Apple iPhone 13 128GB Blue on...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Vodafone
24 months
£20
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Fantastic value
Claim Free Apple TV & Music
Learn More
Google Pixel 6
(128GB Black)
Google Pixel 6 5G (128GB...
4GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Currys Mobile
Learn More
Google Pixel 6 Pro
(128GB White)
Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£29.99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Apple iPhone 13
(128GB Pink)
iPhone 13 128GB Pink
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE
24 months
£69
 upfront
View Deal
at Affordablemobiles
Best on EE
Learn More
Load more deals
James Peckham
James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar, and he has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more. He has also worked on other leading tech brands, such as T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as appearing as an expert on TV and radio for the BBC and other publications. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest smartphone news.
See more Mobile phones news