iPad mini 2021 just got its first ever price cut in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

The iPad mini 2021 is one of the best tablets of the year, and we've just seen it get its first discount in the UK as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

This isn't the most significant discount at £20 off, but it's arguably one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen so far. It's still early days, but if you're after the smaller iPad we don't expect to see the price drop much lower than this.

It takes £20 off the RRP of the iPad mini 2021 taking it from £479 to £459. That isn't a huge discount, but we often don't see prices drop on Apple's most recent tablet ranges.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday often bring iPad deals, but it's unlikely we'll see gamechanging prices on the company's 2021 products. Expect to see bigger discounts on older models, such as the iPad mini from 2019, as the next few weeks progress and we see better deals.

Today's best iPad mini 2021 Black Friday deal

iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi): £479 iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi): £479 £459

Save £20 - Early Black Friday iPad deals are looking a lot healthier in the UK this week with Amazon's first-ever price cut on the new Apple iPad mini. We're on the fence whether this one will sell out before Black Friday but it's a great deal either way - especially considering this device is barely a few months old.

iPad mini 2021 (256GB, Wi-Fi): £619 iPad mini 2021 (256GB, Wi-Fi): £619 £599.97

Save £19 - Need more storage on your iPad mini? The larger 256GB variant is also discounted ahead of Black Friday with £19 off the tablet. It features all the same specs as the device above, but this comes with quadruple the space for all the apps and media you want to fill it with.

iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £619 iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): £619 £599.97

Save £19 - The final variant of the iPad mini with a nearly £20 discount is this version that comes with both Wi-Fi and cellular support. If you want to be able to insert a SIM into your iPad and use it when you're on the move, this is the version you should go for. With £19 off, this is likely to be the best price you find ahead of Black Friday.

More iPad mini 6 deals

