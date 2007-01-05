YouTube forced to remove model video

YouTube has been forced to remove many copyrighted video clips

A Brazilian judge has ordered YouTube to completely remove a secretly shot video of supermodel Daniela Cicarelli from its site.

Cicarelli, ex-wife of Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, originally won an order to have it removed but the clip continued to appear on the popular video-sharing website.

Cicarelli's lawyers argued YouTube had not taken significant enough steps to permanently remove the video.

YouTube has recently seen a string of complaints from copyright holders thrown against it, resulting in large numbers of videos being removed.

However, users of the site have often managed to repost removed content simply be using alternative methods for naming the videos.